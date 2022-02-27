Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.53% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $67,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.30% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,092 shares of company stock worth $1,077,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

