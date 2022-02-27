First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $262,000 Stock Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

