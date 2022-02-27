First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $262,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

