First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $233.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.67 and its 200 day moving average is $222.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.60 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.