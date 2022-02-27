First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 214 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ball by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ball by 347.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ball by 50.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.34. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

