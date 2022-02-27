First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 214 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 150,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

