First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

