Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 103,515 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.