Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QRTEA opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after acquiring an additional 242,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,951,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

