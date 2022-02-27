Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

Great Elm Capital’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.