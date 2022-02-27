US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of USFD opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.