Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.65. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $230.89 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

