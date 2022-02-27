Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 20,694 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after buying an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after buying an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $70.24.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

