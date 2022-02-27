Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.21. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $156.66 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

