Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.82 and its 200 day moving average is $287.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

