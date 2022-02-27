Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.47.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $148.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

