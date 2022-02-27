Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Diageo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $201.95 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

