Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

NYSEARCA USO opened at $65.80 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $70.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

