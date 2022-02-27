Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

