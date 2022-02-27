El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

