Cantor Fitzgerald Raises WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $7.65

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.25 to $7.65 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.
NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
