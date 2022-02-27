Cantor Fitzgerald Raises WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target to $7.65

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.25 to $7.65 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.77.

Get WM Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 693,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.