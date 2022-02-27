Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (Get Rating)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.