Citigroup Boosts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $49.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $86,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $86,540,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $71,878,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

