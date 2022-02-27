UBS Group AG Acquires 26,833 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $28,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCN. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.58 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.