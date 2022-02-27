UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Iron Mountain worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

