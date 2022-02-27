Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,670.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,446.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,376.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 99.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

