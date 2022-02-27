Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. Finally, decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of BAND opened at $30.34 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $762.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

