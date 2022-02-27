Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

