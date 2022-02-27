Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives $970.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $970.00.

HWDJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($14.01) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.80) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

