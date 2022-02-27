Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

