Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.17% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

BLOK stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

