Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 18,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Tapestry worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,858,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 31.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $34,125,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

