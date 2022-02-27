Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by 7.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

EMCF opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.43. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

