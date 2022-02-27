Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. Telstra has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

