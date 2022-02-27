iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $9,931,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

