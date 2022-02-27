Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $45,981.60 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

