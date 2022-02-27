Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Sells $45,981.60 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $45,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
