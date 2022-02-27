Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 19,695 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

