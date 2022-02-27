BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,961 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.93. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

