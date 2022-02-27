BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,623 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Aramark worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 301,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $24,947,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.57 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

