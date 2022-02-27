BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $12.27 Million Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,203,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,343,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,323,000 after buying an additional 153,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,803,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last three months. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

