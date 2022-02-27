EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,615 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.14 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.