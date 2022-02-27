EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3,095.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

VEEV stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.49. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

