Atria Investments LLC Sells 197 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.10.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $274.32 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $191.92 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

