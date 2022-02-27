Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

Moody’s stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

