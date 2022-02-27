Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,415,000 after purchasing an additional 215,105 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,279,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

