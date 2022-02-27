$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.36. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $355.87 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

