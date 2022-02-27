$2.01 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $12.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $20.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $809.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $966.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $920.49.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

