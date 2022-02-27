$4.48 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) to report $4.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.82. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $4.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.40 to $20.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.49 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $128.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,523,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

