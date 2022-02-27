Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of TransUnion worth $52,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

