The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.21% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $55,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.